Dubai: Mubadala Health to open 125,000-square-foot facility in Jumeirah

Mubadala Health, the integrated healthcare network of Mubadala Investment Company, announced it will open a 125,000 square-foot health facility in Dubai's Jumeirah neighbourhood.

Authorities announced Thursday that the new facility is scheduled to open in the third quarter of 2023. The expansion of Mubadala Health into Dubai is in collaboration with the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) and the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP).

The announcement was made when AbdulRahman Bin Mohammed Al Owais, UAE's Minister of MoHAP, and Awadh Seghayer Al Ketbi, director-general of DHA, visited the Mubadala Health stand at the Arab Health Congress and Exhibition on January 27.

Al Owais and Al Ketbi were received by Hasan Jasem Al Nowais, CEO of Mubadala Health, in the presence of senior MOHAP and DHA officials and Mubadala Health executives.

Al Nowais explained, "By leveraging our network, we will bring key physicians and experts from Mubadala Health's renowned world-class hospitals and centres including Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Imperial College London Diabetes Centre, and others to Dubai."

"Through our expansion, the same level of care will be delivered closer to people living outside of Abu Dhabi, building on our continuous commitment to improve long-term health," he added.

New facility to offer a wide range of in-demand specialities

Located in Dubai's Jumeirah area, the new 125,000 square-foot Mubadala Health facility will offer a wide range of in-demand specialities delivered by world-class physicians and medical experts from Mubadala Health assets.

This will include - Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Imperial College London Diabetes Centre, Healthpoint, and Amana Healthcare. Services will include gastroenterology, sleep medicine, ENT surgery for adults and paediatrics, rehabilitation, neurology, orthopaedics, and respiratory medicine services, among others, stated a press release issued by the Abu Dhabi Media Office.

"The facility will be fitted with the latest medical equipment and advanced innovative technologies and is expected to serve patients from Dubai and the Northern Emirates, as well as medical tourists from around the world," read the release.

"The growth of Mubadala Health's presence in Dubai is aligned with the broader strategic collaboration plans between DHA and Mubadala Health over the coming years," it added.

Commenting on the collaboration, AlKetbi said Mubadala Health's announcement of its expansion in Dubai represents an important addition to Dubai's healthcare system.

Dubai's global position and the exceptional investment opportunities it offers are factors that have led to Dubai becoming a preferred destination for investors, especially in the healthcare sector, explained the director-general.

"Integration of the government and private healthcare sectors in Dubai has created positive competition between medical facilities, providing patients with more extensive treatment options and enhanced access to high-quality healthcare services," he added.

Al Nowai, added, "We have an ambitious plan to extend our geographical footprint across the region and today's announcement represents a major step towards this goal. Dubai has always been an attractive market for healthcare investors and we value the DHA's support as we accelerate the development of our projects in Dubai."

"One of the UAE's leadership directives for the next fifty years is prioritising preventative healthcare in order to reduce the prevalence of lifestyle diseases such as diabetes, heart disease, obesity, and cancer. Our expansion plans in Dubai and other Emirates will support this vision by promoting preventive care, ensuring we provide world-class specialized health services to people across the UAE and visitors to our country," the CEO stated.

