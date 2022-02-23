Dubai: Medcare Hospitals & Medical Centres opens new multi-specialty, aesthetics centre in City Centre Mirdif

The inauguration ceremony also saw the opening of a concept pharmacy store.

Opening ceremony of Medcare Multi-specialty and Aesthetics Centre at City Centre, Mirdif. (Supplied)

Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade on Tuesday inaugurated the brand new and innovative Medcare Medical Centre located in City Centre Mirdif.

Dr Al Zeyoudi toured the centre’s departments and wings, which span more than 24,000 square feet, and was given an overview of the facility’s specific focus on health and wellness geared towards both the community and international tourists. The centre houses three distinct departments under one roof: a paediatric unit, a multi-speciality care unit, and a unit dedicated to the new concept of aesthetics, in which a whole wing offers dermatology and wellness services.

Dr Al Zeyoudi said: “It is our responsibility to continue to strive to make UAE the preferred global destination for medical treatment. It is extremely welcome that the Medcare Group is fully aligned with these aspirations and making such an important contribution to the UAE’s healthcare infrastructure.”

The ceremony was also attended by Dr Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman and Managing Director of Aster DM Healthcare; Ms. Alisha Moopen, Deputy Managing Director of Aster DM Healthcare; Dr Shanila Laiju, Medcare Group CEO; as well as members of the leadership team of the Aster DM Healthcare, Medcare Group, Aster Pharmacy Group and Majid Al Futtaim Group.

With the opening of this premium facility in City Centre Mirdif, Medcare now operates four hospitals and 17 medical centres across Dubai, while its expansion plans aim to open 40 medical centres by the end of 2025.

Dr Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman and Managing Director of Aster DM Healthcare, said, “Aster DM Healthcare through its brands Medcare and Aster is committed to growing strategically within the UAE to offer world-class facilities, services and treatments to those in need of healthcare assistance and located conveniently within their communities.

"We continue to work with the UAE healthcare sector to incorporate its goals into our own in order to achieve one common objective: to make the UAE a country that provides one of the best medical services in the world.”

The inauguration ceremony also saw the opening of the latest Aster Pharmacy at City Centre Mirdif. The pharmacy has been designed to be a one-stop wellness destination and has dedicated areas offering a wide range of Dermo-cosmeceuticals and Nutrition solutions, including alternate medicine.

The concept store also showcases a digital customer experience, bringing forth personalization and speed in delivering products and services for customers through the 1AsterApp, which is launching soon.

The group is working to further scale the concept with the addition of 25 to 30 stores in 2022.

Medcare Hospitals & Medical Centres also opened a world-class medical centre in the community of Town Square Dubai in January 2022.

Medcare Medical Centre and Aster Pharmacy are located on the First Floor of City Centre Mirdif at the North Entrance A.