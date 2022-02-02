Dubai: Man who suffered chest pain during New Year's Eve party saved after 8-hour surgery

Technology companies are planning to introduce infotainment devices to help prioritise care
Health5 days ago
A complex surgery that lasted eight hours saved the life of a 36-year-old who suffered a dissected aorta.
During the surgery at the Dubai Hospital, the aorta was replaced and blood reperfused to other arteries in the brain, intestines, kidneys and heart.
The GCC national was attending a New Year’s Eve party, when he felt a sudden chest pain.
He was rushed to the Dubai Health Authority’s (DHA) field hospital that was set up to deal with any medical emergencies during the New Year’s Eve celebrations.
He was then transferred to Rashid Hospital’s Trauma and Emergency Centre, and then to the Dubai Hospital.
Dr Ayman Majzoub, emergency medicine specialist at Rashid Hospital, said CT scans confirmed the presence of a dissected aorta and the need for immediate surgical intervention.
He said that in a majority of such cases, the patient dies before reaching the hospital or within 24 hours after.
Dr Obaid Al Jassim, consultant and head of the Cardiothoracic Surgery Department at Dubai Hospital, said dissected aorta meant blood supply was affected to all the main organs of the body.
Dr Al Jassim said: “We first put the patient on a heart-lung machine, which is a device used in open heart surgery to support the body’s circulation and oxygenation during the surgical procedure while the heart is stopped. We then lowered the body temperature to 18 degrees to protect the patient’s brain and we did some procedures to ensure the brain receives oxygenated blood during surgery.”
He said the patient stayed in the intensive care room for 48 hours post-surgery.
ALSO READ:
He will require regular follow-up visits and maintain a healthy lifestyle.
Dr Al Jassim said that in such cases, the probability of death increases by 5 per cent every hour without urgent medical intervention.
Technology companies are planning to introduce infotainment devices to help prioritise care
Health5 days ago
The test can identify 16 types of cancers and determine suitable treatment methods
Health6 days ago
The new centre will offer a wide range of in-demand specialities
Health6 days ago
Dr Scott E Parazynski sheds light on solutions for injured or ailing astronauts on the sidelines of Arab Health 2022.
Health6 days ago
The tool uses artificial intelligence can read and analyse data from electrocardiograms
Health1 week ago
Virtual assistant provide patient with all necessary information about the drug.
Health1 week ago
The system will help people make informed and healthy dietary choices.
Health1 week ago
The technology was brought to the Dubai Hospital in 2013 and was primarily used to treat heart and lung, failure patients
Health1 week ago