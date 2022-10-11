Dubai: Hospital inspections now done online as authority bolsters digital healthcare

The Dubai Health Authority introduced ‘Rased’, an online service, in June last year, to move towards a digital system

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 11 Oct 2022, 1:07 PM

The Dubai Health Authority revealed that it conducts online and offline inspections across hospitals, outpatient clinics, diagnostic centres and pharmacies in Dubai.

It introduced an online service, known as ‘Rased’ in June last year, to move towards a digital system. While in-person inspections also take place in parallel, the sector has adopted the digital method for areas where online inspections are possible.

Awadh Seghayer Al Ketbi, Director-General of the Dubai Health Authority said: “In line with the vision of the emirate, we are creating a digital healthcare ecosystem for the health sector with an aim to enhance efficiencies, save time, enhance processes and systems, and most importantly, ensure the provision of the highest quality of patient-centred care.”

Dr Marwan Al Mulla, CEO of Health Regulation Sector at the DHA highlighted that this initiative stemmed during the pandemic. He said: “We saw an opportunity to enhance online inspections in some areas where online inspections are possible. Soon, we saw the benefits of this initiative. The inspections have helped ensure a faster turnaround time, more efficiency and is cost saving as well.”

He added that the DHA is keen to foster healthcare technologies to improve efficiencies, speed up processes and provide our stakeholders with added convenience.

Al Mulla said that so far, online inspections have taken place across 1938 healthcare facilities, normally this would take 2583 hours of fieldwork, but now the same task was completed within 645 hours.

He added that in 2021, the DHA carried out more than 9368 inspections, across medical facilities in the emirate.

ALSO READ: