Dubai: Dh7 million donation to help patients with financial difficulties

Dubai Islamic Bank's contribution will also support some medical facilities associated with the DHA

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 14 Apr 2022, 2:13 PM

Dubai Islamic Bank contributed Dh7 million to the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) to help patients with financial difficulties.

Awadh Seghayer Al Ketbi, Director-General of the DHA, expressed his gratitude and appreciation for community members and organisations who undertake philanthropic initiatives especially in the health sector to alleviate the suffering of those facing financial difficulties.

Al Ketbi said that Dubai Health Authority is very proud and appreciates all the strategic partners who take the initiative to support its projects, development programmes and services, which aim to surround the community and its members with integrated health care.

He added: “Dubai Islamic Bank is one of the most important banking fortresses, which plays a major role in supporting the national economy, which is a source of pride, and that the partnership that unites the Authority and the Bank is directly aimed at serving and developing society.”

Al Ketbi valued the support initiated by Dubai Islamic Bank and provided to the Health Fund for the treatment and care of patients with financial difficulties, in addition to the support of some medical facilities affiliated with the DHA, which amounted to more than Dh7.6 million, distributed to support the Thalassemia Centre, cancer patients, and heart patients.

The management of Dubai Islamic Bank expressed their happiness with this partnership, which will ease the financial burden on patients and their families, praising the initiatives and efforts undertaken by the Health Fund Office to serve critical illness cases and provide support and financial assistance to them through partnerships with various banks and charitable institutions in the country.

Salem bin Lahej, Director of the Health Fund Office at the DHA, said that the Dubai Islamic Bank always takes the initiative to support charitable and humanitarian work in the health sector, stressing that this support will greatly reduce the pressure and burden on chronic disease patients and their families.

He pointed out that the authority has approved procedures to support patients with financial difficulties to ensure that support reaches those who deserve it.