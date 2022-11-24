Diabetes Awareness Month: The walk that began from Fakeeh University Hospital aimed to raise awareness for the cause

She was just 3 months when diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy – a genetic neuromuscular disorder affecting the nerve cells that control voluntary muscles
As obesity and unhealthy lifestyle patterns increase, there is a higher risk of developing diseases like diabetes, which has proven to create obstacles in one’s life. Physical activities, healthy eating habits, and preventive measures are important to ensure a healthier future. The latest edition of wknd. conversations, in collaboration with FUH & Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority, saw a walk around the Dubai Silicon Oasis Lake on Friday, November 18, from 4:30pm onwards, in an attempt to raise awareness about diabetes during the month of November, which is globally seen as the Diabetes Awareness Month. The walk began from Fakeeh University Hospital and went around the Dubai Silicon Oasis Lake. This was followed by Dr. Ahmed Hassoun, Senior Consultant Endocrinologist and Dr. Archana Purushothaman, Consultant Endocrinologist, who spoke about the importance of spreading awareness and ways to prevent diabetes.
As a hospital that is Made for Dubai, Fakeeh University Hospital is dedicated to improving the health of Dubai as a community. The focus is to create and raise awareness about diabetes and associated health conditions. Post-pandemic, there has been a renewed emphasis on walking because it is the most basic form of exercise one can do any time of the day. Above all, walking close to 10,000 steps a day is believed to reduce the risk of Type 2 diabetes considerably. Awareness is key to understanding diabetes and the doctors at Fakeeh University Hospital emphasised on its importance. “Education starting at a young age is the key to helping people become aware of diabetes and preventing it in the future. It is good that adults as well as kids have gathered today to support this cause,” said Dr. Ahmed.
“It’s very important to be aware of the risks, starting from simple things like what you are eating, how active you are to when was the last time you saw a physician,” said Dr. Archana.
