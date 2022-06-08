Cancer completely eradicated from every patient's body in new drug trial

First time this has ever happened in the history of cancer

As a part of a clinical trial conducted in New York City, 18 patients took a drug called Dostarlimab for around six months, which resulted in the complete remission of rectal cancer in every single patient. The patients were all in similar stages of cancer.

Rectal cancer treatments such as chemotherapy, radiation, and invasive surgery run the risks of bowel, urinary, and sexual dysfunction. The patients went into the trial expecting to have to run these risks.

However, to their surprise, no further treatment was required after they took the drug.

Dr Luis A. Diaz J. of the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, where the trial was conducted, said that this was "the first time this has happened in the history of cancer".

According to experts, Dostarlimab is a drug with laboratory-produced molecules. It acts as a substitute to antibodies in the human body.

After the trial, the cancer in the patients' bodies was and remains undetectable by physical exams, endoscopy, PET scans or MRI scans.

Dr Alan P. Venook, a colorectal cancer specialist at the University of California who was not involved in the trial, said that complete remission in every single patient in a trial is "unheard of". He was also surprised that there were no clinically significant complications in any patient.

"There were a lot of happy tears," said oncologist Dr Andrea Cercek, describing the moment patients found out they were cancer-free.

Cancer researchers who reviewed the drug told the media outlet that the treatment looks promising, but a larger-scale trial is needed.

