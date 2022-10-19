American Hospital Dubai introduces the most advanced Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Centre in the region
The centre delivers the latest technologies and techniques under the supervision of American Board-certified physicians to aid surgery prevention and patient education
American Hospital Dubai brings the most advanced Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Centre to the UAE and the region. The centre's world-class physiotherapists provide treatments for illnesses, disabilities, or injuries that affect movement and deliver pre-and post-operative care to improve patient wellness.
The centre's primary aim is to deliver state-of-the-art care based on scientific and technological advances. The Physiotherapy Department has comprehensive outpatient services with 15 physiotherapy rooms, three gyms (two for adults and one pediatric gym), one occupational therapy and three speech therapy rooms. Its services for adults include cardiac rehabilitation, magnetic therapy and shockwave, scoliosis treatment, neurological therapy, soft tissue mobilization, and cryotherapy/heat therapy.
For children, the centre has a team of paediatric experts for cases such as sensory integration, pediatric feeding, and swallowing therapy.
Additionally, the centre offers dry needling, exercise prescription programmes, lymphedema, pulse magnetic field therapy, treatment for sports injuries, adult musculoskeletal disorders, and women's health physiotherapy.
American Hospital's Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Centre also has a dedicated In-patient Rehabilitation Department offering intensive, multi-disciplinary services focused on improving the quality of patients' lives. The facility accommodates patients with various conditions, including stroke, spinal cord injury, brain injury, cardiac and pulmonary disease, orthopedic surgery, amputations, musculoskeletal disorders/multi-trauma cases, and critical illness myopathy/neuropathy.
Sherif Beshara, the CEO of American Hospital Dubai and Group CEO Mohamed and Obaid Al Mulla Group, said: "American Hospital Dubai is proud to offer services for physical therapy and rehabilitation through its newest and first-of-its-kind centre in the region. It contributes to restoring patients' vital functions and improving the quality of their lives to support the continuous development witnessed by the UAE's healthcare sector."
"American Hospital Dubai is keen to provide high-quality care to help patients rebuild their lives. We have a team of American Board-certified physicians and experienced physiotherapists in our centre for physiotherapy and rehabilitation who provide excellent care and treatments based on world-class technology and the latest techniques," Beshara added.