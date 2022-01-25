American Hospital Dubai introduces its Academic Institute to promote top quality medical skills in UAE and region
American Hospital Academic Institute [AHAI], the education arm of American Hospital Dubai, aims to develop talented medical staff in the UAE, training over 400 professionals to work in the health care sector within two years since its inception.
The Academy acquired affiliation with leading medical schools in the UAE like the University of Sharjah, Mohammed Bin Rashid University Of Medicine and Health Sciences and Gulf Medical University, empowering fresh talent to build a career in the healthcare segment.
Sherif Beshara, Group CEO at Mohamed & Obaid Almulla Group, the holding company of American hospital Dubai says, "American Hospital Dubai ensures its commitment to promoting the highest standards of patient care, research and education in the region.
Our vision is to assist in developing the next generation of healthcare leaders, students will receive sound clinical training and first-hand knowledge of the most advanced medical treatments and procedures, raising the overall healthcare efficiency in our community and beyond."
Prof. Firas Alani, MD. FACC, Chairman of AHAI says, "AHAI embodies the mission of AHD which aims to elevate the level of education of healthcare professionals in the region to the highest standards in parallel with their peers in the North America and European fronts. We are armed with a number of elite, highly accomplished faculty members from different disciplines who are internationally recognized as superb educators passing on their knowledge to young healthcare professionals who are pursuing their careers in Medicine, Dentisry, Medical Technology, Pharmacy and dietary filed"
AHAI's world-class medical facility is close to a world-class university, jointly developing the next generation of health care professionals. The Academy brings qualified doctors affiliated with the university, well-equipped laboratories and other world-class facilities to impart excellent academic studies in theory and practical.
AHAI has also established a combined research committee with the collaboration of faculty from the University of Sharjah "IRB Joint committee", which undertakes groundbreaking medical research that is a catalyst for positive change for the region and beyond.
The Academy is a significant investment by the American Hospital Dubai that gives opportunities for health workforce development, increased health translational research and improved patient-centred care.
The Academy has successfully trained many Medical students from different countries. Students e=were seeking education in different disciplines such as Internal Medicine, General Surgery, Pediatrics, Obstetrics &Gynecology, Orthopedics, ENT, Ophthalmology and Dermatology …etc.
Prof. Qutayba Hamid, Dean of College of Medicine at the University of Sharjah said, "Our collaboration with AHAI aims to prepare and empower students to obtain success in healthcare professions, thereby uplifting the health and wellbeing of people in the UAE and region. Medical students are trained in the respective fields, offering innovative programs, exceptional academic knowledge and hands-on experience, enhancing their knowledge and practical learning skills."