American Hospital Dubai crosses another milestone in minimally invasive surgery
A highly complex brain surgery was successful in treating a potentially lethal aneurysm
American Hospital Dubai, a regional leader in medical excellence, set another benchmark in complex, minimally invasive treatments by successfully performing brain surgery on a female patient diagnosed with a large, potentially lethal aneurysm.
Aneurysms are bulges in the arterial walls due to weakened tissue that balloons, putting pressure on the area and carrying the risk of rupturing with catastrophic consequences.
Dr Parviz Dolati, a board-certified neurosurgeon with multiple clinical fellowships from North America, including Harvard Medical School, and 26 years of experience in brain and spinal surgery, conducted the challenging operation. Dr Dolati has performed more than 200-300 major brain and spine cases per year, managing over 30,000 outpatient cases at university and private clinics and hospitals.
"The patient had a very large aneurysm in the ophthalmic segment of the Internal Carotid Artery in her brain," said Dr Dolati. "So, we applied the latest technology in minimally invasive treatments to access the aneurysm without making an incision on her skull."
The procedure involves endovascular techniques. A microcatheter is inserted through the patient's femoral artery near the groin to arrive at the aneurysm. A micro coil, attached to the microcatheter, is deposited inside the aneurysm, which fills it and induces clotting. The micro coils deployed in aneurysms are nano-sized, about one to two times the width of human hair.
"We deployed only one coil inside the aneurysm," explained Dr Dolati. "We also deployed a Flow-Diverting Stent across the neck of the aneurysm to re-direct blood away from the aneurysm and prevent its further expansion," he added.
According to Dr Dolati, flow diverters are particularly effective in treating large aneurysms.
"Just three months after the procedure, the aneurysm is completely gone; it is cured, and the patient is doing well," he said.
American Hospital Dubai, a pioneering healthcare institution, is a leader in minimally invasive complex surgeries in the UAE and the region. Its cluster of regional centers of excellence in various specialties delivers exceptional results using world-class medical expertise and highly advanced procedures.
The hospital provides the highest standards of evidence-based treatments, emphasising multidisciplinary care for its patients. Its experts and specialists from various departments work closely to deliver the best quality outcomes and provide the highest value to patient experience.