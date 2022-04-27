Abu Dhabi: SEHA urges residents to donate blood and save lives

The advanced life-saving allogeneic transplant was carried out on Jordana
Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) is encouraging community members to donate blood and save lives of patients.
“Blood donations are essential in helping many medical and surgical procedures take place and can save the lives of accident victims, as well as cancer, cardiac and transplant patients,” Dr Naima Oumeziane, Medical Director, Abu Dhabi Blood Bank Services (ADBBS) – SEHA, told Khaleej Times.
Some patients such as those diagnosed with thalassemia, or sickle cell anaemia require blood therapy every three weeks. Blood transfusions are also essential in saving the lives of those involved in accidents or incidents which cause major blood loss.
Ahead of Eid Al Fitr holidays, Dr Oumeziane urged community members to continue donating blood to help manage the blood transfusion needs of patients.
“There are currently no substitutes for blood therapy, and we would not be able to provide life saving treatments without the generous time and effort of our volunteer blood donors.”
For Ramadan, ADBBS adjusted its working hours to ensure easier access and increased flexibility for those observing fasts. The blood banks in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra are open from 8 am to 2 pm and from 8 pm to 2 am during the holy month.
“If you have not already donated blood in the past eight weeks, weigh at least 50kg and meet other donor requirements, you may be eligible to donate blood,” Dr Oumeziane said.
Healthy community members between 18 and 65 years of age can donate every 56 days.
“Just a single pint of blood can save three lives. Save a life today. Donate blood,” Dr Oumeziane added.
To book appointments and help save a life, contact Abu Dhabi Blood Bank on 02 819 1700, Al Ain Blood Bank on 03 707 4191 and Al Dhafra Blood Bank on 02 807 2887.
