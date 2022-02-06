Abu Dhabi Police stress need to fight drug abuse by providing treatment to addicts

Addicts can now apply for treatment services online

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Sun 6 Feb 2022, 5:16 PM

Abu Dhabi Police officials have highlighted the importance of fighting drug abuse by providing treatment to addicts and raising awareness about the dangers of using drugs.

In the weekly programme on Abu Dhabi Radio FM, Brigadier Taher Ghareeb Al Dhaheri, director of Anti-Narcotics Directorate in the Criminal Security Sector, said the door is open for drug users to seek treatment for addiction.

He said Abu Dhabi had introduced a service that can help provide treatment to drug users and addicts in a way that ensures total confidentiality.

The service, which is provided in coordination with the National Rehabilitation Centre (NRC), gives opportunity to drug addicts to apply for treatment services online.

According to authorities, drug addicts can anonymously apply to enter the rehab as part of the initiative called ‘Forsat Amal’, which means ‘A Chance for Hope’ in Arabic.

Individuals of all nationalities can apply on https://forsa.adpolice.gov.ae/ar and www.adpolice.gov.ae or via the Abu Dhabi Police smart app.

The digital service was aimed at providing treatment and educational and guidance materials about the dangers of drugs and how addicts can quit the habit.

Al Dhaheri noted that the new initiative offers a chance to addicts to go for treatment without being prosecuted, which is in accordance with Article 43 of Federal Law No. (8) of 2016. The law states that criminal charges cannot be imposed on drug users or addicts if they turn themselves in to authorities or their spouses or relatives to seek addiction treatment.

He noted that expats sentenced for drug abuse can also benefit from the addiction treatment program.

“The law gives powers to the judge to examine the person’s condition and if they can be removed from jail and be taken to the rehabilitation centre for addiction treatment,” he said.

Some tourists, who are caught bringing products such as sweets and drinks to the UAE that contain narcotic substances like marijuana, may not know about drug rules in the region, Al Dhaheri said.

“The new law has established a mechanism by which these materials are confiscated and destroyed. But this is only for the first time and the substances have to be in a product and not someone carrying real drugs. But in case of repetition, these tourists or visitors are normally punished and brought to court,” he said.

Dr Ali Hassan Al Marzouqi, Director of the Public Health and Research Department at the National Rehabilitation Centre (NRC), said the NRC is a specialised centre that treats almost all kinds of drug and alcohol addictions.

“Overall, we are addressing the addition of all kinds of drugs. We also cure alcoholism. Apparently, we are taking measures to try and see that electronic addiction can also be cured ta the centre,” said Al Mazrouqi.

Addicts can also call the centre via 8002252 and request for treatment services.