Abu Dhabi: Over 390 kidney transplants performed through Seha programme

More than 52 paediatric kidney transplants and 393 transplants have been done in total since its launch in 2010

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Wed 9 Mar 2022, 9:07 PM

Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha) and its facility SEHA Kidney Care (SKC) have been providing medical services to thousands of patients with varying types of kidney diseases. And over the years there has been an increased focus on transplants, which has now become a viable option for patients in the UAE through Seha’s collaboration with top global entities.

Prof Stephen Holt, professor director and chief executive officer, SKC, noted that renal care has been a priority focus area for Seha.

“SKC has been leading the way in providing comprehensive, patient-centered, preventive, supportive and curative services for renal patients. Providing care as a team, working together across the acute hospital, outpatient and community settings is already delivering better care.”

Seha’s transplant programme has performed more than 52 paediatric kidney transplants and 393 transplants in total since its launch in 2010.

SKC, on its part, meets the needs of 1,300 dialysis patients – 1,200 on haemodialysis and 100 on peritoneal dialysis, and offers advanced diagnostic and treatment methods. Last year, SKC completed approximately 180,000 dialysis sessions and is committed to providing kidney transplant options wherever possible.

This year’s theme for World Kidney Day, which falls on Thursday, is ‘Kidney Health for All’ aimed at bridging the knowledge gap to better enable care.

To ensure increased access to care, Seha has recently integrated renal care services under SKC and offered cross-training nurses to become renal specialists.

Dr Yousef Boobes, consultant nephrologist, SKC, said: “Integration provides an effective and efficient data driven model that will benefit current and future patients and provide them with the best care possible.”

Integration has positively impacted doctors too, said Dr Mohamed Al Seiari, consultant transplant nephrologist, SKC. “Working closely as a network ensures we are constantly sharing knowledge and international best practices with one another.”

Also, Seha’s recent collaborations with international organisations and the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi have ensured that it is prepared for an influx in transplant volumes, with an increased deceased donor activity from 3 donors in 2017 to 39 donors last year.

There have been more opportunities for live donation with the start of a paired kidney exchange programme in partnership with Alliance for Paired Kidney Donation.

SKC experts are urging the public to look after their kidneys as progression of chronic kidney disease can be slowed and earlier diagnosis can lead to better outcomes.

Risk factors for chronic kidney disease are: Having a relative with kidney disease or having had kidney problems before, having diabetes, any cardiovascular disease like high blood pressure, smoking and being overweight.

Individuals worried about their kidneys can meet the primary care team at Ambulatory Healthcare Services and get a blood pressure check, a simple blood test to check kidney function, and a urine test to look for protein in the urine.

Early kidney problems can often be successfully treated and monitored without the need to see a kidney specialist and can be addressed through managing blood pressure, stopping smoking and weight control.

