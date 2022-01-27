Covid in UAE: New health centre specialising in children's vaccinations launched

Close to the busy highway, which links UAE and Saudi Arabia, the hospital will provide emergency care to motorists involved in road accidents, as well as residents.
A new health centre has been launched in Abu Dhabi that will provide Covid-19 vaccinations to children aged 3 to 16 years.
The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), launched Ettihad Heroes Healthcare Centre, in cooperation with the Ministry of Health and Prevention, the Department of Health in Abu Dhabi, and the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority.
Staffed by an integrated medical team of highly skilled doctors and nurses, the centre will be open from Monday to Friday from 1am until 8pm.
Speaking about the centre, Dr. Noura Khamis Al Ghaithi, Chief Operations Officer of Ambulatory Health Services, SEHA, said: “Through increasing the number of Covid-19 vaccines administered to children, we believe this will strengthen and further enhance the current efforts made by the UAE in protecting our community and paving the road to recovery.”
The location of Ettihad Heroes Healthcare Center will be in the same as the previous Al Ettihad Center.
