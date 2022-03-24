Abu Dhabi: New medical imaging facility to reduce waiting time for patients

Camp will also offer free medicines, free vouchers for ECG, ultrasound and other facilities
Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) has announced the opening of a new medical imaging facility located behind Al Zafaranah Diagnostic & Screening Center - Medical Imaging Building in Abu Dhabi.
The new facility became operational on March 24, and is open Sundays to Fridays, from 7am to 10.30pm. The centre aims to streamline the process for patients and reduce their waiting time by offering all diagnostic radiology services under one roof.
Speaking about the new facility, Dr. Noura Al Ghaithi, Acting Chief Executive Officer of Ambulatory Healthcare Services (AHS) at SEHA said: “The opening of our new Medical Imaging Building is a welcome addition to our Ambulatory Healthcare Services network as we strive to streamline the patient journey.
"For the first time, we will be able to provide our patients with the latest diagnostic services, such as MRI, CT scan, and liver elastography, in a primary healthcare centre setting without the need of visiting a hospital. This is in line with our commitment to bring care closer to our patients’ homes and act as the primary gateway to a multitude of care and treatment options that SEHA offers.”
The dedicated imaging facility will provide the latest diagnostic and screening technology for the following services: 2D and 3D mammograms, X-ray, Ultrasound, MRI and Bone Densitometry.
