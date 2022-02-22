Abu Dhabi hospital to offer ‘superior’ care, rehabilitation to children with long-term conditions

The 83-bed facility provides family-focused care that promotes independence and elevates quality of life

Supplied photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 22 Feb 2022, 4:32 PM

Abu Dhabi children with long-term and post-acute conditions can receive quality treatment at Salma Children's Rehabilitation Hospital (Salma) - the first children’s rehabilitation hospital in the region.

Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha) said it acquired Salma Hospital last September to provide superior quality care and rehabilitation to children with long-term and post-acute conditions.

The acquisition is in line with Seha's vision of providing an integrated and advanced healthcare system that improves patient access to care and elevates the treatment experience.

Through Salma, Seha has the capabilities and expertise to provide care and rehabilitation to children and adults with post-acute and long-term medical conditions establishing Seha as the provider of choice for this type of specialized medical service.

The 83-bed facility provides family-focused care that promotes independence, elevates quality of life and places both children and their families at the centre of the therapeutical process.

Considered the ‘home-away-from-home’ for almost all the patients and their loved ones, the facility has adopted a contemporary design, with dedicated rooms for parents, children’s therapy gym, landscape gardens, and play areas for children, in addition to 24/7 room service, full-time nursing assistance and laundry services.

Salma opened its doors to patients in August 2019 and has since become a leading referral for pediatric long-term care and rehabilitation services in the UAE and across the region.

Speaking about the significance of Salma joining the Seha network, Dr Anwar Sallam, Group Chief Medical Officer at Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha) said: “Through adding Salma Children’s Rehabilitation Hospital to the Seha network, we are strengthening our paediatric and specialized rehabilitation centre of excellence and expanding access to even more patients from Abu Dhabi and beyond. Paediatrics continues to be a core priority area for Seha as we continue to elevate our modern integrated healthcare system to deliver the best care for both children and adults in line with the highest international standards.

“Through the compassion and unwavering commitment of our world-class healthcare professionals at Seha, we are continuing to set new benchmarks in paediatric and post-acute, long-term and rehabilitation care across the Emirate and the wider region.”

Philipp Mielenz, founder and CEO of Salma Hospital, said: “Salma is the first children’s rehabilitation hospital in the region. We are offering a unique service from the very beginning: Excellent specialized rehabilitation for kids, provided by highly experienced and trained paediatric medical staff, which we refer to as the ‘Salma Family’. After only three years of operations, we are considered one of the leading hospitals in the UAE and the GCC for providing integrated care and long-term rehabilitation of children with acute conditions.”

He added: “Our dedicated medical team at Salma provide personalized and customized treatment to every patient, in addition to counselling families about the best care and development plans for children with complex healthcare needs. With the strength of SEHA’s network in the UAE and in combination with the dedication of our exceptional ‘Salma Family’, we will be able to continue to transform the rehabilitation landscape further, in is line with Abu Dhabi’s vision to elevate the standards of health care services across Abu Dhabi and beyond.”

Designed to offer world-class care, Salma provides holistic and multi-disciplinary services, including a specialized and intensive rehabilitation programme that encompasses therapy. Additionally, the hospital goes beyond providing regular medical and therapy services to include psychological support to its patients and their families.

ismail@khaleejtimes.com