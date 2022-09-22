Abu Dhabi: Doctors perform latest surgical method to heal patient's gastroesophageal disease

Surgeons implant device in stomach to relieve patient from constant pain

Supplied photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 22 Sep 2022, 5:29 PM

A team of doctors at Abu Dhabi's Madinat Zayed Hospital (MZH) used the latest international surgical method to successfully treat a 56-year-old patient suffering from gastroesophageal reflux disease.

Dr. Mariam Rashid Al Muhairbi, Deputy Executive Medical Director of Al Dhafra Hospitals, explained that experts implanted a magnetic ring device called Linx during the procedure.

"The patient was suffering from gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) for an extended period of time and was in great pain and discomfort prior to the Linx operation. The patient was treated with medications earlier that were not of great benefit to him,” she added.

The Linx device, considered as one of the most advanced surgical solutions for treating anti-reflux globally, is made up of a series of titanium beads that are connected to each other to form a ring shape.

The device is implanted around the lower part of the esophagus and is primarily placed to treat symptoms of severe acid reflux and relieve patients from their constant pain.

GERD occurs when stomach acids flow back into the tube connecting your mouth and stomach.

The operation was performed by Dr. Fadi Bassam Al Mahameed, General Surgery Consultant and Chair of the Surgery Department at Madinat Zayed Hospital. The day case surgery was performed using laparoscopy, a minimally invasive surgical technique, and the procedure duration took no longer than 40 minutes to complete.

“The patient was admitted in the morning and was discharged from the hospital on the same day of his surgery and was in excellent condition to return home," Dr. Al Muhairbi said.

“We are very proud that the Madinat Zayed Hospital team was ed by Dr. Fadi Al Mahameed, General Surgery Consultant and chair of the surgery department at MZH,” she added.

ALSO READ: