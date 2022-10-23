Abu Dhabi: Chairman of DoH undergoes health screening under Ifhas programme

Doctor who performed the procedure urges people to eat healthy and avoid smoking, as this helps recovery after operations
Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Hamed, Chairman of the Department of Health in Abu Dhabi, has undergone comprehensive periodic screening, as part of the Ifhas health programme offered by Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre and Department of Health – Abu Dhabi.
The programme, available to adult Thiqa card holders, supports early detection of chronic diseases and can prevent serious health complications by allowing timely preventative measures to be taken.
As part of the Ifhas programme, a full clinical assessment of the health risks resulting from several chronic diseases is conducted, according to age and gender, along with a comprehensive clinical examination in line with the most important health challenges and needs in a number of primary health care centres in Abu Dhabi.
Appointments can be booked on adphc.gov.ae.
