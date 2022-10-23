Abu Dhabi: Chairman of DoH undergoes health screening under Ifhas programme

The initiative allows Thiqa card holders to receive periodic checks and supports early detection of chronic diseases

Screenshot from Twitter

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 23 Oct 2022, 3:22 PM

Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Hamed, Chairman of the Department of Health in Abu Dhabi, has undergone comprehensive periodic screening, as part of the Ifhas health programme offered by Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre and Department of Health – Abu Dhabi.

The programme, available to adult Thiqa card holders, supports early detection of chronic diseases and can prevent serious health complications by allowing timely preventative measures to be taken.

As part of the Ifhas programme, a full clinical assessment of the health risks resulting from several chronic diseases is conducted, according to age and gender, along with a comprehensive clinical examination in line with the most important health challenges and needs in a number of primary health care centres in Abu Dhabi.

Appointments can be booked on adphc.gov.ae.

ALSO READ: