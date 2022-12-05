Abu Dhabi authorises select pharmacies to administer influenza vaccine

All individuals over the age of 18 are eligible for the shot; it is free for certain categories of people including pregnant women

Photo: AD media office

By Web Desk Published: Mon 5 Dec 2022, 3:30 PM Last updated: Mon 5 Dec 2022, 3:47 PM

The Department of Health in Abu Dhabi has authorised select pharmacies across the emirate to administer the influenza vaccine.

All individuals over the age of 18 are eligible for the influenza vaccine, which is free for Thiqa health insurance holders, health care professionals at high risk of infection, pregnant women, elderly people over the age of 50 years old, Haj and Umrah pilgrims.

Seasonal influenza vaccines can be administered to eligible groups of the community. By allowing pharmacies to administer the vaccine, the DoH continues its efforts to increase the accessibility to preventive healthcare services, in order to maintain the health and safety of all community members and avoid the spread of the virus.

With several pharmacies approved to administer flu shots to date, DoH encourages members of the community to get vaccinated, as it is one of the most effective ways to prevent seasonal influenza. The Department is working closely with pharmacies in different areas of the emirate to ensure the availability of vaccines in primary neighbourhoods. The pharmacies include Al Manara Pharmacy at YAS Mall, Al Thiqa Al Almyiah, Al Thiqa Al Dowaliah and different branches of Al Ain Pharmacy.

Vaccination is considered the most effective method of seasonal flu prevention. It protects against common viruses that cause the influenza and is updated annually to ensure continuous immunity. Individuals are protected for up to two weeks from the date of receiving the vaccination. Approximately 70,000 influenza vaccines were distributed in September and October 2022 in Abu Dhabi.

