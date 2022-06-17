Abu Dhabi announces free surgeries to patients with cleft conditions

First time this has ever happened in the history of cancer
Patients with cleft conditions can avail free surgeries over a course of three days at Healthpoint, Abu Dhabi starting Saturday July 18.
The initiative, titled Operation Smile UAE, will be conducted in cooperation with Healthpoint and the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi.
To determine which patients are eligible for surgery, Operation Smile UAE held a screening session at Healthpoint where 24 patients were examined by a team of medical volunteers.
At least 12 patients are set to receive life changing surgeries for their cleft conditions. The patients who will receive surgery range in ages from four-and-a-half months to 10 years of age.
A team of 36 medical volunteers, including surgeons, anaesthetists, nurses, and paediatricians will be donating their time during the mission. Medical volunteers from Operation Smile UAE will be working alongside volunteers from Healthpoint.
Also, four student volunteers from the Student Programmes initiative will participate in this mission, and will assist with paperwork and family care.
Operation Smile UAE was established in January 2011 under the patronage of Sheikha Alyazia bint Saif Al Nahyan, wife of Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.
The foundation is a branch of Operation Smile, an international charity established in 1982, which provides free, safe surgery for children and young adults born with cleft lip and cleft palate.
