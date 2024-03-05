UAE

UAE President condoles Saudi King on death of Prince Turki bin Abdullah

Sheikh Mohammed and Sheikh Mansour also dispatched similar messages

By WAM

Published: Tue 5 Mar 2024, 9:39 AM

President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia on the death of Prince Turki bin Abdullah bin Nasser bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President, Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to the Saudi King.

