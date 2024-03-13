Saudi Arabia clarifies 'unfortunate incident' after US delegation cuts short trip

Three soldiers were killed and 27 people were wounded in the attack
Saudi Arabia said on Tuesday that a "misunderstanding" was at the root of an incident in the kingdom in which a rabbi leading a US delegation on religious freedom was asked to remove his head covering.
The United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) said on Monday that its delegation was visiting Diriyah, a historic town that is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, when the commission's chair, Orthodox Rabbi Abraham Cooper, "refused their requests that he remove his religious head covering."
Cooper was denied entry to the site even though he and USCIRF vice chair Reverend Frederick Davie had their visit approved by the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The delegation cut its visit to Saudi Arabia short.
A day after the USCIRF made the incident public, the Saudi embassy in Washington released a statement seeking to convey a "clarification" about what happened.
"This unfortunate incident was the result of a misunderstanding of internal protocols," the embassy said in its statement, acknowledging that Cooper "was denied entry to Diriyah Gate."
"The matter was resolved but we respect his decision to not continue the tour," it added, without explaining how the issue was resolved. It did say Saudi Ambassador Reema Bandar Al-Saud spoke with Cooper about the incident.
The episode, which occurred on March 5.
