Over nine million Indians now living in GCC countries

Published: Sun 28 Jul 2024, 12:12 PM Last updated: Sun 28 Jul 2024, 12:13 PM

The number of Indians living in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries has crossed nine million, India's Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, told the Indian Parliament yesterday.

Indians are employed in a wide range of professions from highly qualified fintech, healthcare, information technology, engineering and banking to blue collar jobs like cleaners, maids, electricians and plumbers, the Minister said.

Within the GCC, the most popular destination for Indian job seekers is the UAE, with 3.55 million Indians. The UAE is followed by Saudi Arabia, which hosts 2.64 million Indians, Singh said in reply to questions from members of the Lok Sabha, the lower House of Parliament.

Kuwait has one million Indians, while the rest of the GCC has Indians in six figures.

India issued emigration clearance to 180,000 of its citizens till June 30 this year to take up employment in countries which require such clearance under Indian rules.