Oman: 15 people rescued from valleys during heavy rains

Authorities in Oman on Saturday rescued 15 people who were stuck in valleys following heavy rainfall, the country's official news agency reported.
Those rescued were from Ad Dakhiliyah Governorate, Ash Sharqiyah region and Ad Dhahirah Governorate.
Oman Meteorology said that the latest satellite images show the activity of thunderstorm cells over different parts of the Sultanate.
The Civil Aviation Authority also confirmed that the impact of the weather condition will continue until Sunday.
