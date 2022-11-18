Watch: UAE leaders congratulate Oman on 52nd National Day

By Web Desk Published: Fri 18 Nov 2022, 1:30 PM

The UAE President, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan congratulated the Sultan of Oman, Haitham bin Tariq on the occasion of the country’s 52nd National Day.

The President put up a post on Instagram, wishing the neighbouring Gulf country.

In a carousel, His Highness shared three pictures featuring the Sultans of Oman with the former presidents and current President of the UAE.

The caption reads: "Congratulations to my brother Sultan Haitham bin Tariq and all our friends in Oman on the occasion of the country’s 52nd National Day. The people of the UAE are your brothers and sisters and we celebrate this day with you. We wish the Sultanate continued happiness and success."

The first picture, displayed below, features Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan with Sultan Qaboos bin Said Al Said of Oman.

The President also shared a picture of his Late brother Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan with Qaboos bin Said Al Said. Sharing a warm smile with each other, the photograph signifies the strong ties that both nations have held with each other.

Finally, he also shared a picture of himself with the presently reigning Sultan Haitham bin Tarik.

Aside from the UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai has also congratulated the Sultanate.

He took to Instagram with a video that is captioned: "We congratulate the sister Sultanate of Oman, leadership and people on their fifty-second National Day. I congratulate my brother Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, may Allah protect him for the blessed Renaissance march he is leading. May Allah keep the people of Oman in goodness and glory.. May God sustain our people, brotherhood, love and cooperation.."

This video shows the camaraderie of residents from both countries as they gather near Burj Khalifa to celebrate Oman's national day.

The Crown Prince of Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum also sent across his best wishes on the joyous occasion.

The Royal took to Twitter and said: "We congratulate the brothers in Oman, civilization and glory, on their fifty-second National Day... We pray to God to protect Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, and to perpetuate all goodness and prosperity for Oman and its people."

He shared a video featuring leaders from both countries – showcasing the rapport that the neighbouring nations have.

