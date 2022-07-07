Watch: Bedridden Haj pilgrims travel to Makkah in ambulances

A convoy of 10 vehicles were arranged by the Ministry of Health on Tuesday

By Web Desk Published: Thu 7 Jul 2022, 8:30 AM Last updated: Thu 7 Jul 2022, 8:41 AM

The Saudi Ministry of Health organised a convoy of 10 ambulances on Tuesday to transport bedridden patients from hospitals in Madinah to the holy sites in Makkah.

The patients were accompanied by a medical team of doctors, nurses and paramedics. The convoy included five empty spare ambulances, an intensive care ambulance, an oxygen cabin, a mobile first-aid unit, and a bus to transport the patients’ companions.

This happens every year, as authorities help patients perform Haj and then receive medical treatment in Makkah.

The Ministry of Health serves pilgrims in other ways during this season. As part of its efforts, it has prepared for a 1,000 dialysis sessions a day and 30,000 dialysis sessions a month for people with kidney failure in Makkah and Madinah.

There is also a mobile dialysis service with 10 devices that are easy to transport and work on. They can be used in cases of emergency and in hospitals that do not have central dialysis units.

Heat stress and heat strokes are expected to occur this year since the Haj season coincides with rising temperatures.

There are 238 beds that have been allocated for cases of heat strokes, including 172 beds in the Holy Sites hospitals, 51 beds in Makkah, and 15 beds in Madinah.

The ministry has also provided a large number of misting fans, which are effective in dealing with cases of heat stress and heat strokes.

