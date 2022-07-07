Watch: Bedridden Haj pilgrims travel to Makkah in ambulances

Central Bank of UAE raises Base Rate by 75 basis points
Gulf3 weeks ago
The Saudi Ministry of Health organised a convoy of 10 ambulances on Tuesday to transport bedridden patients from hospitals in Madinah to the holy sites in Makkah.
The patients were accompanied by a medical team of doctors, nurses and paramedics. The convoy included five empty spare ambulances, an intensive care ambulance, an oxygen cabin, a mobile first-aid unit, and a bus to transport the patients’ companions.
This happens every year, as authorities help patients perform Haj and then receive medical treatment in Makkah.
The Ministry of Health serves pilgrims in other ways during this season. As part of its efforts, it has prepared for a 1,000 dialysis sessions a day and 30,000 dialysis sessions a month for people with kidney failure in Makkah and Madinah.
There is also a mobile dialysis service with 10 devices that are easy to transport and work on. They can be used in cases of emergency and in hospitals that do not have central dialysis units.
Heat stress and heat strokes are expected to occur this year since the Haj season coincides with rising temperatures.
There are 238 beds that have been allocated for cases of heat strokes, including 172 beds in the Holy Sites hospitals, 51 beds in Makkah, and 15 beds in Madinah.
The ministry has also provided a large number of misting fans, which are effective in dealing with cases of heat stress and heat strokes.
ALSO READ:
Central Bank of UAE raises Base Rate by 75 basis points
Gulf3 weeks ago
The world leader is on a Eurasia tour after Biden decided not to invite him to the Summit of the Americas
Gulf3 weeks ago
Previously, they could register via travel agencies that organised Haj trips
Gulf3 weeks ago
Regular working days will resume from Sunday, July 17
Gulf3 weeks ago
Sheikh Khaled bin Abdullah Al Khalifa appointed as Deputy Prime Minister and Infrastructure Minister
Gulf3 weeks ago
There are no specific restrictions for tourists coming in, the country's Minister of Tourism says
Gulf3 weeks ago
The two countries enter negotiations
Gulf4 weeks ago
Expatriates must return to the country within the time specified on the visa
Gulf1 month ago