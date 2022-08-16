Watch: Saudi Arabia Crown Prince washes Holy Kaaba

Team of 28 doctors in Saudi Arabia conducted five-hour-long surgery to separate baby girls
The Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia has washed the Holy Kaaba in Makkah's Grand Mosque.
Prince Mohammed bin Salman peformed the ritual on behalf of King Salman, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
He performed Tawaf and prayed ahead of the washing ceremony.
Other senior government officials were also present and participated in the ceremony of washing the Holy Kaaba.
