Watch: Saudi Arabia Crown Prince washes Holy Kaaba

Mohammed bin Salman peformed the ritual on behalf of King Salman

By Web Desk Published: Tue 16 Aug 2022, 12:04 PM Last updated: Tue 16 Aug 2022, 12:07 PM

The Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia has washed the Holy Kaaba in Makkah's Grand Mosque.

Prince Mohammed bin Salman peformed the ritual on behalf of King Salman, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

He performed Tawaf and prayed ahead of the washing ceremony.

Other senior government officials were also present and participated in the ceremony of washing the Holy Kaaba.

