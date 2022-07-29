Watch: Mother faints from joy after seeing conjoined twins separated for first time

Team of 28 doctors in Saudi Arabia conducted five-hour-long surgery to separate baby girls

A dramatic video shows a mother fainting from joy after seeing her conjoined twin babies separated for the first time.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, a team of 28 doctors at the King Abdullah Children’s Hospital in Saudi Arabia separated the Yemeni conjoined twins after a five-hour-long surgery.

Footage shows nurses and doctors running to assist the woman after she falls to the ground.

Yemeni baby girls Mawaddah and Rahma were separated without any complications and are in very good health. They were conjoined at the lower chest and abdomen.

This is the 52nd time conjoined twins were separated at the hospital, medical team head Dr Abdullah bin Abdulaziz al-Rabeeah said.

The father of the twins, Hudhayfa Noman, thanked the medical team who performed the procedure. He also extended his gratitude to Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for sponsoring these humanitarian efforts.

Conjoined twins are identical twins joined in utero. A very rare phenomenon, the occurrence is estimated to range from 1 in 49,000 births to 1 in 189,000 births.