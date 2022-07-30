Watch: Holy Kaaba in Makkah draped with new Kiswa made from silk, gold

New cover stitched by world's largest sewing machine

By SPA Published: Sat 30 Jul 2022, 11:53 AM

The Holy Kaaba in Makkah was draped with a new Kiswa on Saturday.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, the annual process was undertaken by the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque under the supervision of the President of the Presidency Sheikh Dr Abdurrahman bin Abdulaziz Al-Sudais.

A specially selected team King Abdulaziz Complex for Holy Kaaba replaced the old Kiswa with the new one.

The new Kiswa consists of four distinct side panels and a door curtain, with each panel being raised separately to the top of the Holy Kaaba. The old panel is unfolded after the new one has been raised.

The new panel is then fixed in place by weighing it down with a heavy brocaded belt, which is stitched into place. The belt consists of 16 peices, with six more pieces and 12 lamps at the bottom.

The process is then repeated on all four sides until the Holy Kaaba is entirely covered with new drapings.

The Kiswa is made with 850 kilograms of raw silk, which has been dyed black; the brocading is made with 120 kilograms of gold wire and 100 kilograms of silver wires.

It is made by about 200 highly trained workers and professional administrators working at King Abdulaziz Complex for Holy Kaaba Kiswa.

The Complex is made up of several sections, including laundry, automatic weaving, manual weaving, printing, belts, gilding, sewing and a seperate section for assembling the Kiswa.

It also includes a 16-metre-long sewing machine, which is the largest in the world by length.

The Complex also has several auxiliary departments, including laboratories, administrative services, quality, public and health relations for workers, and occupational safety.