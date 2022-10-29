Watch: Five-year-old girl heroically saved from drowning by Saudi Arabian man

Houthi delegation also visiting prisons in Kingdom for same purpose
A Saudi Arabian citizen heroically saved a child's life recently, by jumping into the sea.
The young girl was drowning in a lake in Jubail when Ali Al Merri heard a group of women calling for help.
The man immediately rushed to help. He jumped straight into the water with his clothes on to save the little girl's life.
Witnesses to the incident told Arab News that the man risked his own life to save the five-year-old girl.
A video of the incident has been circulating on social media, with citizens praising his bravery and presence of mind.
ALSO READ:
Houthi delegation also visiting prisons in Kingdom for same purpose
Verdict follows a public outcry after a video recorded by another employee went viral on social media
The driver forgot to check if the bus was empty before locking up
Proposed set of new labour reforms will replace Flexi Permits and streamline processes involved with registering for work or change of employment
Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah re-named Kuwait's Prime Minister
He has been assigned to nominate members of the new ministry
Constructed on a purpose-built island on Doha's waterfront promenade, it showcases 14 centuries of Islamic art and artefacts from around the world
The minister of Hajj and Umrah announces the move on an official visit in Tashkent