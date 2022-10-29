UAE

Watch: Five-year-old girl heroically saved from drowning by Saudi Arabian man

The young girl screamed for help when Ali Al Merri rushed to the rescue

Photo: Screengrab from video
Photo: Screengrab from video

Published: Sat 29 Oct 2022, 3:51 PM

A Saudi Arabian citizen heroically saved a child's life recently, by jumping into the sea.

The young girl was drowning in a lake in Jubail when Ali Al Merri heard a group of women calling for help.

The man immediately rushed to help. He jumped straight into the water with his clothes on to save the little girl's life.

Witnesses to the incident told Arab News that the man risked his own life to save the five-year-old girl.

A video of the incident has been circulating on social media, with citizens praising his bravery and presence of mind.

