Watch: Five-year-old girl heroically saved from drowning by Saudi Arabian man

A Saudi Arabian citizen heroically saved a child's life recently, by jumping into the sea.

The young girl was drowning in a lake in Jubail when Ali Al Merri heard a group of women calling for help.

The man immediately rushed to help. He jumped straight into the water with his clothes on to save the little girl's life.

تمكن المواطن علي بن محمد اللواء المري من إنقاذ طفلة سقطت في البحر بالقرب من منتزه التلال #الجبيل_الصناعية بعد أن ألقى بنفسه في البحرمعرضا حياته للخطر في سبيل انقاذ هذه الطفلة بعد أن سمع أصوات الاستغاثة وطلب النجدة في لفتة إنسانية وعمل إنساني نبيل #شكراً_علي_المري @emara_sharqia pic.twitter.com/5OpWC0kO2D — مدباج المري (@m7000533) October 28, 2022

Witnesses to the incident told Arab News that the man risked his own life to save the five-year-old girl.

A video of the incident has been circulating on social media, with citizens praising his bravery and presence of mind.

