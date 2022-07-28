Video: Four arrested after driving vehicle into flooded wadi in Oman

Move follows decision by Gulf nations to allow ID card as a travel document
Four people have been arrested for deliberately driving their vehicle into a flooded wadi in Oman.
In a new video posted by the Royal Oman Police, the Omani citizens are seen deliberately attempting to cross the flooded Wadi Bani Ghafir in their vehicle in a dangerous stunt.
The Police Command of Al Batinah South Governorate have begun legal procedures against them, and the four will soon be referred to the necessary authorities.
Heavy rains were reported all across the GCC on Wednesday, with Oman conducting several rescue missions to help stranded residents.
