Video: Fight breaks out between two pilgrims inside Saudi Arabia's Grand Mosque

The Kingdom's security services say legal measures were taken against them

Screengrab

By Web Desk Published: Sat 9 Apr 2022, 12:09 PM

A fight erupted between two pilgrims inside Saudi Arabia's Grand Mosque in the holy city of Makkah.

A video clip that circulated online showed two people fighting, while other pilgrims attempted to resolve the dispute.

In a tweet, Saudi Arabia's security services said the quarrel didn't result in injuries and that legal measures were taken against the two people.

The statement added: "The special forces call for the security of Haj and Umrah to observe serenity and calm during the performance of Umrah, to pray in the Two Holy Mosques, and to glorify the rituals of Allah."

Meanwhile, the Kingdom on Saturday announced that it will permit one million Muslims from inside and outside the country to participate in this year’s Haj pilgrimage.

The Ministry of Haj and Umrah “has authorised one million pilgrims, both foreign and domestic, to perform the Haj this year,” it said in a statement.

Those coming from outside Saudi Arabia will be required to submit a negative Covid-19 PCR result from a test taken within 72 hours of travel. One of the five pillars of Islam, the Haj must be undertaken by all Muslims with the means at least once in their lives.