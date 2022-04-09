Video: Fight breaks out between two pilgrims inside Saudi Arabia's Grand Mosque

Citizens of any country who hold one of the three visas will now receive a 12-month tourism visa
Gulf2 weeks ago
A fight erupted between two pilgrims inside Saudi Arabia's Grand Mosque in the holy city of Makkah.
A video clip that circulated online showed two people fighting, while other pilgrims attempted to resolve the dispute.
In a tweet, Saudi Arabia's security services said the quarrel didn't result in injuries and that legal measures were taken against the two people.
The statement added: "The special forces call for the security of Haj and Umrah to observe serenity and calm during the performance of Umrah, to pray in the Two Holy Mosques, and to glorify the rituals of Allah."
Meanwhile, the Kingdom on Saturday announced that it will permit one million Muslims from inside and outside the country to participate in this year’s Haj pilgrimage.
The Ministry of Haj and Umrah “has authorised one million pilgrims, both foreign and domestic, to perform the Haj this year,” it said in a statement.
ALSO READ:
Those coming from outside Saudi Arabia will be required to submit a negative Covid-19 PCR result from a test taken within 72 hours of travel. One of the five pillars of Islam, the Haj must be undertaken by all Muslims with the means at least once in their lives.
Citizens of any country who hold one of the three visas will now receive a 12-month tourism visa
Gulf2 weeks ago
Meeting took place in the Red Sea resort of Sharm El Sheikh
Gulf2 weeks ago
The militias launched missile and drone strikes on Kingdom’s critical energy facilities, sparking a fire at one site and temporarily cutting oil production at another
Gulf2 weeks ago
The coalition also destroys a remotely piloted boat packed with explosives dispatched by the Houthis in the southern Red Sea
Gulf2 weeks ago
The decision was implemented under the directives of King Salman
Gulf3 weeks ago
The British premier is on a visit to the GCC
Gulf3 weeks ago
Her funeral prayers will be held today.
Gulf3 weeks ago
Millions of Saudi women are finding jobs as female employment gains acceptance in the society
Gulf3 weeks ago