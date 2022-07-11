UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with Saudi Crown Prince

During a phone call, they wished more progress and prosperity for their fraternal people

By WAM Published: Mon 11 Jul 2022, 11:32 PM

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan exchanged Eid al-Adha greetings with His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of Saudi Arabia.

During a phone call, Their Highnesses wished more progress and prosperity for their fraternal peoples. They also wished further development and pride for the Islamic nation, as well as stability and peace for the whole world.