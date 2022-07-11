UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with Saudi Crown Prince

1 million people, including 850,000 from abroad, are allowed to participate in this year’s pilgrimage
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan exchanged Eid al-Adha greetings with His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of Saudi Arabia.
During a phone call, Their Highnesses wished more progress and prosperity for their fraternal peoples. They also wished further development and pride for the Islamic nation, as well as stability and peace for the whole world.
Banners welcome the devotees, including the first international visitors since 2019
Officers will 'fulfill their duties' in securing routes to holy sites, says spokesman
The decision went into effect on Monday
Spotting the crescent moon determines the days of Haj and Eid Al Adha, which is celebrated on the 10th of Zul Hijjah
Domestic political scene 'torn by disagreement and personal interests', Sheikh Meshal says
He will also visit Jordan and Turkey
The UAE has the first nuclear power plant in the Arab world