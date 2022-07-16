UAE President arrives in Jeddah for Arab summit

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed will hold talks with American, Saudi leaders

By Web Desk Published: Sat 16 Jul 2022, 12:35 PM Last updated: Sat 16 Jul 2022, 12:59 PM

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has arrived in Jeddah.

He will hold talks with US President Joe Biden and Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman regarding the future of the region.

Saturday's meeting in Jeddah will bring together leaders of the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council as well as Egypt, Jordan and Iraq.

Biden had touched down in Saudi Arabia on Friday, working to improve ties with the nation as well as address other challenges, including rising petrol prices and regional issues.

It is his first visit to Saudi Arabia since taking office, and also his first meeting with Mohammed bin Salman.

