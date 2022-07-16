UAE President arrives in Jeddah for Arab summit

Saudi Arabia: Pilgrims perform farewell Tawaf around Kaaba; first Haj after Covid-19 comes to an end
Only 38 cases of coronavirus detected in the holy sites
UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has arrived in Jeddah.
He will hold talks with US President Joe Biden and Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman regarding the future of the region.
Saturday's meeting in Jeddah will bring together leaders of the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council as well as Egypt, Jordan and Iraq.
Biden had touched down in Saudi Arabia on Friday, working to improve ties with the nation as well as address other challenges, including rising petrol prices and regional issues.
It is his first visit to Saudi Arabia since taking office, and also his first meeting with Mohammed bin Salman.
This decision has been taken as a large number of accidents were reported
Authorities say that almost 900,000 were in attendance
Prayer on this day is believed to offer the best chance of erasing past sins and starting anew
They will stay all day at the site, praying and reciting the Holy Quran
Around 25,000 medics and more than 4,000 hospital beds will stand by during the pilgrimage
Committee choses nutritious food to give pilgrims the energy they need to perform pilgrimage's rites
A convoy of 10 vehicles were arranged by the Ministry of Health on Tuesday