Sheikh Mohamed, Sisi inspect tourist project in Al Alamein City

The Regal Heights Hotel features a number of tourist facilities

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Abdel Fattah Al Sisi at Regal Heights Hotel in Al Alamein City. — Wam

By Wam Published: Mon 22 Aug 2022, 10:57 PM

The President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi inspected the Regal Heights Hotel, an investment project in Al Alamein City.

His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain, King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein of Jordan, and Mustafa Al Kadhimi, Prime Minister of Iraq, accompanied the Presidents.

The leaders were briefed about the five-star hotel which features a number of tourist facilities, which was followed by a fireworks display and a parachute performance followed.

President Sisi hosted a dinner banquet in honour of his guests.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and his Egyptian counterpart welcomed the Bahraini, Jordanian and Iraqi leaders upon arrival at Al Alamein International Airport, where they all exchanged cordial talks about the depth of brotherly bilateral ties binding the five Arab countries and their peoples, which are based on bonds of brotherhood, compassion and mutual respect and interests.

The Egyptian president expressed his appreciation for the close historical ties that the Egyptian leadership and people harbour towards brotherly Arab countries.