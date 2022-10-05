Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah re-named Kuwait's Prime Minister

He has been assigned to nominate members of the new ministry

By WAM Published: Wed 5 Oct 2022, 4:33 PM

Kuwait's Emiri Diwan issued on Wednesday an Emiri order appointing Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah as Prime Minister and assigning him to nominate members of the new ministry.

The Emiri order said that "The Prime Minister should implement this order and submit it to the National Assembly. It is effective as of now and to be published in the official Gazette."

