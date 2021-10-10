UAE

Saudi Royal Court announces death of Prince Abdullah

Riyadh - The funeral prayer will be performed today in Riyadh

By Web Report

Published: Sun 10 Oct 2021, 10:49 AM

The Saudi Royal Court on Sunday announced the death of Prince Abdullah bin Mohammad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud bin Faisal Al Saud.

The funeral prayer will be performed on Sunday afternoon in Riyadh.


