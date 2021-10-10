Saudi Royal Court announces death of Prince Abdullah

Discussions are still in the exploratory phase, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud says
Gulf3 weeks ago
The Saudi Royal Court on Sunday announced the death of Prince Abdullah bin Mohammad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud bin Faisal Al Saud.
The funeral prayer will be performed on Sunday afternoon in Riyadh.
Gulf3 weeks ago
Downgraded as a tropical storm, Shaheen kills three people in Oman while six people die in Iran's Chabahar port
Gulf3 weeks ago
The food, travel, news and entertainment resource in the Kingdom will now be available in English and Arabic
Gulf3 weeks ago
He was received by the Minister of Foreign Affairs among other officials.
Gulf3 weeks ago
Saudi Arabia has launched a series of tourism projects, including along the Red Sea coast, to woo tourists
Gulf1 month ago
King Salman made the remarks in a pre-recorded speech delivered to leaders gathered for the UNGA.
Gulf1 month ago
'The Kingdom insists on the importance of keeping the Middle East free of weapons of mass destruction'
Gulf1 month ago
The Kingdom will be celebrating its 91st founding anniversary on September 23.
Gulf1 month ago