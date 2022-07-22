Saudi police arrest citizen who helped non-Muslim journalist use path to Makkah

This is in violation of laws explicitly stating that the route to the holy city is for Muslims only

By SPA Published: Fri 22 Jul 2022, 12:24 PM

Makkah Police have arrested and referred a Saudi Arabian citizen to Public Prosecution for helping a non-Muslim journalist use a Muslims-only path to the city.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, the citizen transferred and enabled an American journalist to use a path to the holy city of Makkah in explicit violation of laws prohibiting entry to non-Muslims.

A media spokesperson for the Makkah Police stressed that those coming to the Kingdom must respect the laws and abide by their requirements, especially with regard to the Two Holy Mosques and other holy sites. Those who violate these laws will be prosecuted.

The journalist who used path had already been referred to the Public Prosecution for further legal action.

