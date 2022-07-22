Saudi police arrest citizen who helped non-Muslim journalist use path to Makkah

The journey took 10 months and 25 days
Makkah Police have arrested and referred a Saudi Arabian citizen to Public Prosecution for helping a non-Muslim journalist use a Muslims-only path to the city.
According to the Saudi Press Agency, the citizen transferred and enabled an American journalist to use a path to the holy city of Makkah in explicit violation of laws prohibiting entry to non-Muslims.
A media spokesperson for the Makkah Police stressed that those coming to the Kingdom must respect the laws and abide by their requirements, especially with regard to the Two Holy Mosques and other holy sites. Those who violate these laws will be prosecuted.
The journalist who used path had already been referred to the Public Prosecution for further legal action.
ALSO READ:
The journey took 10 months and 25 days
During a phone call, they wished more progress and prosperity for their fraternal people
Only 38 cases of coronavirus detected in the holy sites
This decision has been taken as a large number of accidents were reported
Authorities say that almost 900,000 were in attendance
Prayer on this day is believed to offer the best chance of erasing past sins and starting anew
They will stay all day at the site, praying and reciting the Holy Quran
Around 25,000 medics and more than 4,000 hospital beds will stand by during the pilgrimage