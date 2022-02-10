UAE

Saudi-led coalition destroys drone launched towards Abha airport, 4 injured

The injured included travellers and workers.

AFP file
AFP file

By Reuters

Published: Thu 10 Feb 2022, 1:50 PM

The Saudi-led coalition fighting Iran-aligned Houthis in Yemen said on Thursday four people including travellers and workers in Abha airport were injured as shrapnel from a destroyed drone landed in the surrounding area.

Saudi air defences intercepted and destroyed a drone launched towards the airport, SPA reported.


