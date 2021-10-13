Saudi-led coalition destroys 2 Houthi explosive-laden boats

Discussions are still in the exploratory phase, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud says
Gulf3 weeks ago
The Saudi-led coalition has destroyed two explosive-laden boats used in an attempted attack by the Houthi group in the south of the Red Sea, Saudi state TV said on Wednesday.
The channel did not give indications about the target of the attempted attack.
The coalition intervened in Yemen in March 2015 to try to restore the internationally-recognised government toppled by the Houthis in 2014.
Discussions are still in the exploratory phase, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud says
Gulf3 weeks ago
Downgraded as a tropical storm, Shaheen kills three people in Oman while six people die in Iran's Chabahar port
Gulf3 weeks ago
The food, travel, news and entertainment resource in the Kingdom will now be available in English and Arabic
Gulf3 weeks ago
He was received by the Minister of Foreign Affairs among other officials.
Gulf3 weeks ago
Saudi Arabia has launched a series of tourism projects, including along the Red Sea coast, to woo tourists
Gulf1 month ago
King Salman made the remarks in a pre-recorded speech delivered to leaders gathered for the UNGA.
Gulf1 month ago
'The Kingdom insists on the importance of keeping the Middle East free of weapons of mass destruction'
Gulf1 month ago
The Kingdom will be celebrating its 91st founding anniversary on September 23.
Gulf1 month ago