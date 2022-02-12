Saudi Embassy in Ukraine calls on citizens to contact it to arrange departure

AP file photo

By Reuters Published: Sat 12 Feb 2022, 5:05 PM

The embassy of Saudi Arabia in Kyiv on Saturday urged its citizens to quickly get in touch to facilitate their departure from the country, state TV said.

Saudi Arabia and a number of Arab countries including Kuwait and the UAE also called on their citizens to postpone any plans to visit Ukraine amid heightened tensions between Kyiv and Moscow.

Several European countries have also issued a notice advising against travelling to Ukraine.