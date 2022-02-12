Saudi Embassy in Ukraine calls on citizens to contact it to arrange departure

The attack that targeted the industrial zone of Ahad Al Masarihah also damaged workshops and civilian vehicles.
Gulf2 weeks ago
The embassy of Saudi Arabia in Kyiv on Saturday urged its citizens to quickly get in touch to facilitate their departure from the country, state TV said.
Saudi Arabia and a number of Arab countries including Kuwait and the UAE also called on their citizens to postpone any plans to visit Ukraine amid heightened tensions between Kyiv and Moscow.
Several European countries have also issued a notice advising against travelling to Ukraine.
The attack that targeted the industrial zone of Ahad Al Masarihah also damaged workshops and civilian vehicles.
Gulf2 weeks ago
Visit to Beirut was the first by a senior Gulf Arab official since diplomatic rift.
Gulf2 weeks ago
Alleged target was not included in No-strike list, Coalition spokesman says
Gulf2 weeks ago
A week ago, a deadly fire erupted during maintenance work at a major oil refinery run by the same company, killing two Asian workers
Gulf3 weeks ago
24-hour air operations launched; Houthi militia targeted UAE and Saudi civilian sites on Monday, killing three people in Abu Dhabi.
Gulf3 weeks ago
Condemning the attacks on Saudi Arabia and UAE, Brigadier General Al Malki said that all necessary measures will be taken to deter hostile acts.
Gulf3 weeks ago
The attack resulted in the death of three civilians and the injury of six others
Gulf3 weeks ago
Health authorities in several countries have registered a rise in childhood infections since the spread of the Omicron variant
Gulf3 weeks ago