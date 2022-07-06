Saudi Crown Prince stresses importance of tackling rising costs of basic necessities

The neediest citizens must be taken into account, he says

Photo: SPA

By Agencies Published: Wed 6 Jul 2022, 12:35 PM

The Saudi Crown Prince has affirmed the role of the government in tackling rising costs of basic needs in a Council of Economic and Development Affairs (of which he is Chairman) meeting in Jeddah.

During the meeting, the council reviewed a number of current issues, including monitoring price levels of a number of products in the Kingdom's markets, according to SPA.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman stressed the need to take into account the neediest citizens in the face of international developments. He spoke about the important roles of ministries and government agencies when it comes to monitoring supply chains, markets, product availability, price levels, and protecting and encouraging fair competition.

The Saudi Ministry of Health also submitted a presentation regarding the health developments related to Covid-19. This included an update on the situation following the decision to lift the precautionary and preventive measures. It also gave updates on administering vaccines and preparations for this year’s Haj season.

