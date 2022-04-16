Saudi Crown Prince, Russian President discuss Ukraine crisis

Damage was also reported at the tanks of the National Water Company
Gulf3 weeks ago
Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of Saudi Arabia, and Russian President Vladimir Putin, on Saturday, discussed the situation in Ukraine.
During a phone call, the Crown Prince asserted the Kingdom’s support for efforts that would lead to a political solution to the Ukraine crisis and achieve security and stability.
The two leaders also discussed bilateral relations and the means to enhance them in various fields, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.
Damage was also reported at the tanks of the National Water Company
Gulf3 weeks ago
Citizens of any country who hold one of the three visas will now receive a 12-month tourism visa
Gulf3 weeks ago
Meeting took place in the Red Sea resort of Sharm El Sheikh
Gulf3 weeks ago
The militias launched missile and drone strikes on Kingdom’s critical energy facilities, sparking a fire at one site and temporarily cutting oil production at another
Gulf3 weeks ago
The coalition also destroys a remotely piloted boat packed with explosives dispatched by the Houthis in the southern Red Sea
Gulf3 weeks ago
The decision was implemented under the directives of King Salman
Gulf4 weeks ago
The British premier is on a visit to the GCC
Gulf1 month ago
Her funeral prayers will be held today.
Gulf1 month ago