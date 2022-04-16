Saudi Crown Prince, Russian President discuss Ukraine crisis

Prince Mohammed bin Salman confirms Kingdom's support for political solution in the country

Wam

By Wam Published: Sat 16 Apr 2022, 7:27 PM

Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of Saudi Arabia, and Russian President Vladimir Putin, on Saturday, discussed the situation in Ukraine.

During a phone call, the Crown Prince asserted the Kingdom’s support for efforts that would lead to a political solution to the Ukraine crisis and achieve security and stability.

The two leaders also discussed bilateral relations and the means to enhance them in various fields, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.