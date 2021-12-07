Saudi Crown Prince arrives in Oman on an official visit

Prince Mohammad bin Salman's visit is part of an official tour to the GCC countries

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz being received by Oman leaders at the Royal Private Airport. — Courtesy: Twitter

By Web Desk Published: Tue 7 Dec 2021, 12:52 AM

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz arrived in the Sultanate of Oman on Monday on an official visit.

Upon arrival at the Royal Private Airport, the Crown Prince was received by His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq bin Taimur, Sultan of Oman.

Prince Mohammad bin Salman was also received by Shihab bin Tariq Al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for Defence Affairs; Khalid bin Hilal Al Busaidi, Minister of the Diwan of Royal Court; General Sultan bin Mohammad Al Numani, Minister of the Royal Office; and Hammoud bin Faisal Al Busaidi, Minister of Interior and Head of the Honorary Mission; Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi, Minister of Foreign Affairs; and Faisal bin Turki Al Said, the Sultanate of Oman's ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The visit is part of an official tour that will take him to the five brotherly GCC countries of Oman, UAE, Qatar, Bahrain and Kuwait.

According to a statement from the Saudi Royal Court, the visit of the Crown Prince targets to “strengthen the brotherly ties for the service and interest of the peoples of the GCC countries”.

During the tour, he will meet with the leaders of the Sultanate of Oman, the United Arab Emirates, the State of Qatar, the Kingdom of Bahrain and the State of Kuwait, to discuss bilateral relations and ways to enhance them in all fields, as well as issues of common interest.