Saudi confirms first round of talks with new Iranian government

Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud speaks at a news conference in Riyadh. Photo: AFP

Riyadh - Discussions are still in the exploratory phase, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud says

By Reuters Published: Sun 3 Oct 2021, 11:34 PM Last updated: Sun 3 Oct 2021, 11:35 PM

Saudi Arabia confirmed on Sunday it had held its first round of direct talks with Iran's new government last month, part of a process begun earlier this year to reduce tension between the Gulf's rival powers.

Both nations severed ties in 2016 began talks in April, at a time when Washington and Tehran were discussing reviving a nuclear pact that Riyadh and its allies had opposed.

Three rounds of Saudi-Iranian talks were held in Iraq in the months before Iran's new president, Ebrahim Raisi, took office in August.

Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud said the latest round had taken place on Sept. 21. He did not give the location of the meeting. The date coincides with a speech by Raisi at the UN General Assembly in New York.

"These discussions are still in the exploratory phase. We hope they will provide a basis to address unresolved issues between the two sides and we will strive and work to realise that," he told a joint news conference.

Riyadh and Tehran have both said they hope the talks can ease tensions, while playing down expectations of a major diplomatic breakthrough. Iran did not immediately comment on the Sept. 21 round of talks. Riyadh has said it would judge the government of Raisi by the reality on the ground.

Prince Faisal was speaking during a visit to Riyadh by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, who said he had briefed his partners on the prospects for restarting the nuclear talks