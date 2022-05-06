Saudi coalition releases several Houthi prisoners as part of truce

Air traffic was normal, said the civil aviation authority.
The Red Cross said Friday that a plane carrying Yemeni prisoners held by the Saudi-led coalition has arrived in the southern city of Aden as part of a truce deal.
The International Committee of the Red Cross is facilitating the transfer of at least 100 prisoners back to Yemen on three flights, said Basheer Omar, ICRC Yemen spokesman.
The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen said last month that it would release 163 prisoners to the Iran-backed Houthi rebels as part of a ceasefire agreement between them. The agreement aims to pave the way to an end to the nearly 8-year-old conflict.
There was no immediate comment from Houthi authorities on the release, or clarification on how the prisoners would make their way back to their territory. Aden, in the country’s south, is controlled by the country’s internationally recognized government.
