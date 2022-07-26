Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman heads to Greece, France

This is in line with international conventions
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman left Saudi Arabia on Tuesday for Greece and France, state news agency SPA reported.
Prince Mohammed, whose last official visit outside the Middle East had been to Japan in 2019 for a G20 summit, will discuss bilateral ties and matters of mutual interest, SPA said.
The Greek foreign ministry had said that Prince Mohammed would meet Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. A Greek diplomatic source said bilateral deals would be signed in energy, military cooperation and an undersea data cable, among others.
France's President Emanuel Macron also visited Riyadh last year and U.S. President Joe Biden met with Prince Mohammed on a trip to Saudi Arabia earlier this month as Washington works to ease tension with Riyadh.
