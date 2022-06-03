Saudi Arabia to issue e-visa for Umrah in 24 hours

Application for visa can be submitted from outside the country, minister of Hajj and Umrah says

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr. Tawfiq Al Rabiah on Thursday announced the launching of an electronic service to apply for Umrah visa for individual from outside Saudi Arabia.

“The visit visa for Umrah will be issued now within 24 hours. Applications for Umrah visas can be submitted from outside Saudi Arabia, away from Umrah campaigns,” he added.

Al Rabiah said the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 aims to facilitate the reception of Umrah pilgrims in larger numbers, Saudi Gazette reported.

The minister said one million people will perform Hajj this year. He said the ministry and other related agencies are working to ensure the health of Hajj pilgrims.

“The Hajj smart card will be implemented this year,” Al Rabiah said while noting that digital technologies would help organize this year’s Hajj in the perfect manner.

Health requirements for pilgrims

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) set out several conditions for health requirements, which the Hajj pilgrims from outside the Kingdom would have to meet before landing in the country to perform the annual pilgrimage.

In a circular issued to all airlines operating in the kingdom’s airports, including private aviation, the GACA said that Hajj passengers must be below 65, fully vaccinated against Covid-19, and submit a negative PCR test within 72 hours of their departure flight, the Saudi media reported on Thursday .

The authority emphasised that non-compliance with the circulars issued by the authority would be considered an explicit violation of government orders, and legal measures would be taken against the violator, and he or she would be held responsible for that, GACA said in a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency.