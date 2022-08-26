Saudi Arabia to invest $1 billion in Pakistan

Earnings across region to expand 74.8 per cent to $26.3 billion this year, report says
Saudi Arabia will invest $1 billion in Pakistan to support the country's ailing economy, the Gulf Kingdom's Foreign Minister told his Pakistani counterpart during a telephonic conversation on Thursday.
King Salman has directed to make investments worth $1 billion in Pakistan, the state-run Saudi Press Agency reported.
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan informed his Pakistani counterpart Bilawal Bhutto Zardari about the King's directive during a phone call on Thursday, it said.
During the telephonic conversation, the two leaders discussed ways to further enhance the strong bilateral relations between their countries. They also reviewed the major regional and international issues of common interest, the agency said.
Bilawal expressed his gratitude to his Saudi counterpart and informed him about the devastation caused by the devastating floods in Pakistan.
ALSO READ:
Pakistan is facing growing economic challenges, with high inflation, sliding forex reserves, a widening current account deficit and a depreciating currency.
With the rising current account deficit at $13.2 billion in the first nine months and pressing external loan repayment requirements, Pakistan required financial assistance of $9-12 billion till June 2022 to avert further depletion of foreign currency reserves.
Earnings across region to expand 74.8 per cent to $26.3 billion this year, report says
Authorities have referred him to Public Prosecution for further legal action
Saudi Arabia has removed barriers from around the site that were installed during the Covid-19 pandemic
Parliament is expected to hold a session to approve the state budget
New cover stitched by world's largest sewing machine
Team of 28 doctors in Saudi Arabia conducted five-hour-long surgery to separate baby girls
Crescent not sighted tonight
Footage shows car being swept away by raging waters