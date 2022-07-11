Saudi Arabia: Pilgrims perform farewell Tawaf around Kaaba; first Haj after Covid-19 comes to an end

Only 38 cases of coronavirus detected in the holy sites

Published: Mon 11 Jul 2022

Pilgrims have performed the farewell circumambulation (Tawaf) around the Holy Kaaba in Masjid-al-Haram (the Holy Grand Mosque) amid an integrated service system prepared by the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Holy Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Holy Mosque.

The Presidency, with the follow-up from the General President for the Affairs of the Holy Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Holy Mosque, Sheikh Dr Abdurrahman bin Abdulaziz Al Sudais, provided early services in accordance with the plans followed to facilitate the pilgrims’ performance of their Haj rituals with ease and smooth.

It also recruited a civil security cadre of 500 employees to manage and organise crowds in cooperation with the security authorities inside the Holy Grand Mosque, as well as preparing the entire floors of the Mataf building, and the full capacity of the Holy Grand Mosque.

Fahd Al Jalajel, Saudi Arabia's Minister of Health also announced the successful execution of the health plan for this year's Haj, citing that it did not witness any outbreaks or other effects on public health.

In a statement to Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the minister said that “in light of the great support of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and HRH the Crown Prince, I am pleased to announce the success of Haj health plans for this year 1443 H (2022).

"This Haj season is free from any outbreaks or effects on public health, a reflection of the integration among all government sectors and early preparation.”

More than 25,000 health practitioners and 2,000 volunteers took part in the health plans and over 230 health facilities were set up to provided services to pilgrims.

The number of pilgrims who received health services amounted to about 130,000, with implementing 10 open-heart surgeries and more than 187 cardiac catheterisation, in addition to 447 dialysis sessions.

The Virtual Health Hospital served more than 2,000 pilgrims.

Saudi Authority of Red Crescent (SRAC) provided support to emergency cases and air ambulance service to transport injured pilgrims around the clock, as air ambulance cases amounted to more than 17 cases at a rate of 29 minutes.

Only 38 cases of Covid-19 were detected in the holy sites, without recording secondary cases, asserting that all cases were dealt in accordance with the health protocols, while facilitating their mission to complete their pilgrimage.

Minister Al Jalajel praised the role of all governmental sectors and the integration in providing all services, which had a significant role in the success of the health plans for this year’s Haj.